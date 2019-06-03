SWAINSTON, Sandra "Sandy" Gwendolyn Passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Sunnybrook Health Centre, at the age of 77. Preceded in death by her loving parents Walter "Jack" and Gwendolyn (Evans) and her dear brother David. Sandy was a proud Veteran of the Royal Air Force. Sandy retired after over 30 years of dedicated service to her tenants at Metropolitan Toronto Housing Authority (MTHA) and was a devoted animal lover. From the squirrels on her balcony to wildlife in South Africa and Australia, her compassion for animals surpassed the norm. Friends and others whose lives Sandy touched are invited to R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, Ontario, on Thursday, June 6th from 1 p.m. until the time of her Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society or the Ontario SPCA. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 3, 2019