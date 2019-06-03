Sandra Gwendolyn "Sandy" SWAINSTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Gwendolyn "Sandy" SWAINSTON.
Service Information
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON
M2M 3W9
(416)-221-1159
Obituary

SWAINSTON, Sandra "Sandy" Gwendolyn Passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Sunnybrook Health Centre, at the age of 77. Preceded in death by her loving parents Walter "Jack" and Gwendolyn (Evans) and her dear brother David. Sandy was a proud Veteran of the Royal Air Force. Sandy retired after over 30 years of dedicated service to her tenants at Metropolitan Toronto Housing Authority (MTHA) and was a devoted animal lover. From the squirrels on her balcony to wildlife in South Africa and Australia, her compassion for animals surpassed the norm. Friends and others whose lives Sandy touched are invited to R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, Ontario, on Thursday, June 6th from 1 p.m. until the time of her Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society or the Ontario SPCA. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on June 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.