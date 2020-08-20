HENDERSON, SANDRA Sandra Henderson was born in Toronto in 1944 and was the oldest of seven children. She passed away peacefully in bed at her beloved cottage the night of August 7, 2020. Sandra grew up in and around Toronto and attended the Ontario College of Art graduating in the mid 1960s. After graduation she travelled and worked in Europe before returning to Toronto. By the late 1960s, Sandra was part of the Yorkville scene. This eventually led to her establishing The Sewing Room, which sewed curtains, bedspreads and other items for the best interior designers in the city. She continued her business well into the 2000s during which period she married Richard and had two children, Jacqueline and Robin. As her young family grew older and more self-reliant Sandra returned to her first love, painting. She was one of the first women members of the Arts and Letters Club in which she became vey active. Later she was even more active when she joined the Women's Art Association of Canada, a club and registered charity that provides financial support to young talent of all sorts in the city. Sandra and her family were fortunate to travel widely. Although perhaps not an avid wilderness canoe tripper, Sandra was a good sport to follow her husband and children into many quiet wild places. This led to the family purchasing a cottage on Ashby Lake 20 years ago where Sandra's ashes will be scattered according to her wishes. Three year old grandson Wilson misses making muffins with grandma. Donations in Sandra's memory can be made to the Women's Art Association of Canada.



