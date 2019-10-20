ZEGGIL, SANDRA IRENE Passed away peacefully, at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 74. Sandra was a retired principal with the T.D.S.B. Much loved daughter of Olive and the late David Alister Zeggil. Dear sister of Suzanne Plowman and loving aunt of Kenneth Plowman (Michelle) and Katherine Plowman (John). Family and friends will be received at the DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham, on Monday, October 21st from 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until time of service in the chapel at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. Burial will take place on Wednesday at Singhampton Cemetery (21 Church Street, Singhampton, ON), at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Markham Stouffville Palliative Care Unit or the Shriners Hospital for Children - Canada, would be appreciated. In memory of Sandra, stop and listen to a child or take a rose with a smile to someone feeling down.

