SMITH, Sandra Jean Kernaghan June 23, 1967 - July 30, 2019 was born in Brockville, ON, then lived her life in St. Catharines, Summerside, PEI, Baden-Soellingen, Germany, Trenton and Toronto. She graduated from Seneca and George Brown Colleges and worked in the architecture industry until her family came along. After a long hard battle against cancer, she leaves behind her husband David, daughter Natalie and son Cameron. Sandra worked magic with their modest family income, and even her declining health could not stop one of her great passions – travel; Sandra was determined to share this with the family and they experienced a wonderful trip to England. A dedicated mother and wife, she was loyal to her friends and always kind to others. Thanks go to Dr. Bin, Michael Garron Hospital, the Toronto Central LHIN and Spectrum for their kind care. A service will be in St. Cuthbert's Anglican, 1399 Bayview Ave., Toronto, on Saturday, August 10th, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Michael Garron Hospital, the , Sick Kids or St. Cuthbert's Anglican in Sandra's name would be appreciated.

