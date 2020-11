CHAPMAN, Sandra Joan (nee PATON) November 9, 1942 - November 9, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital with her daughter JoAnn McGerrigle and lifelong best friend Pam Blance at her side. Her 50- year challenge with Multiple Scleroisis never defined her life and she was an inspiration to many. Sandra will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Condolences and memories can be shared at oakviewfuneral.ca . Donations to mssociety.ca would be appreciated. In Sandra's words "A life well-lived."