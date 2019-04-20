HOLDGATE, SANDRA JOAN "JO" (nee LEHMAN) April 27, 1939 - April 12, 2019 At Southlake Regional Health Centre, early in the morning on April 12, 2019 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of Don Holdgate. Loving mom to Suzanne (George Sylvestre), Don (Diane) and Dave (Cristy). Proud grandma to Matt (Brandy), Josh and Nathan. Great-grandma to Aly. After a 51-year battle with MS that she fought with great courage and dignity, she passed away finally in peace, her suffering and pain is over. A Visitation for Sandra will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. Interment Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Holdgate family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019