CASTATOR, SANDRA LYNNE November 28, 1946 - March 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully March 27, 2019. Loving wife of Bill. Will be sadly missed by her father Robert Harris, her brother Robert Harris (Karen), her sister Cheryl Van Grootel, and her nieces Kim, Dawn, Sam and Jamie. Friends are invited to visit on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton, from 10 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service in the Funeral Home Chapel at 12 p.m. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDRA LYNNE CASTATOR.
Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel
52 Main Street South
Brampton, ON L6W 2C5
(905) 451-2124
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019