|
|
SPEARS, SANDRA LYNNE Suddenly at her Toronto home in December 2019, age 69. Youngest daughter of the late Vic and Dorothy Spears. Sandra will be sadly missed by friends and niece Shelley. Sandra attended Bennington Heights Public School, Leaside High School and Centennial College. Sandra was well known in advertising, working at both Saffer and Kert before freelancing. A memorial is planned for April, details: www.sandrasmemorial.wixsite. com/sandra In lieu of flowers, donations to Sick Kids Hospital are welcome. Condolences at www.abc-toronto.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020