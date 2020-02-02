Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA MANION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA (SANDY) MANION

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA (SANDY) MANION Obituary
MANION, SANDRA (SANDY) Sandy passed away after a courageous three month battle with her health. Sandra Jane Manion (nee Callow), aged 78, beloved and devoted wife of Bob Manion, lovingly remembered by her sister Vivi-Anne and brothers-in-law Tom Eadie, Gord, Paul and Ray Manion. Sandy will be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandy was a retired Etobicoke high school teacher. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Julia Roman Catholic Church, 251 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines (905-684-5603) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Walker Cancer Centre or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -