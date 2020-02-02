|
|
MANION, SANDRA (SANDY) Sandy passed away after a courageous three month battle with her health. Sandra Jane Manion (nee Callow), aged 78, beloved and devoted wife of Bob Manion, lovingly remembered by her sister Vivi-Anne and brothers-in-law Tom Eadie, Gord, Paul and Ray Manion. Sandy will be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandy was a retired Etobicoke high school teacher. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Julia Roman Catholic Church, 251 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines (905-684-5603) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Walker Cancer Centre or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 2, 2020