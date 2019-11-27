FLEMING-BARTKO, SANDRA MARIE 1952 - 2019 On Friday, November 22, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital with her family and close friends by her side. Sandra leaves behind to mourn her husband Jim; her son Michael (Kayla); her brother Sander (Lori). She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and her friends. She loved to read, ski, camp, and cycle. Sandi absolutely loved animals and quite often she happily joined Michael in his dog walking pursuits. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd., 416-267-4656, on Friday, November 29th from 10 a.m. until the time of the Chapel service at 11 a.m. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019