MADDEN, SANDRA MARION It is with great sadness that the Madden family announces the passing of Sandra Marion Madden on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born January 14, 1947. Daughter of the late Joseph and Marion Ganny. Loving wife of the late Gordon for 29 years. Sister-in-law to Gary and Sharon. Loving aunt of Stacey (Brendan) and Brent (Sarah). Great-aunt to Brendan, Quinn, Caiden and Avery. Very best friend of Christine Evanshen. Sister of John and predeceased by siblings Joseph, Peter and Carol. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229) on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or charity of choice.
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2019