MORAS, Sandra Mildred (nee ROSETTO) Sandra Mildred Moras, 74, of Mississauga, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Also known as Rosey Toes in her youth, she courageously fought a long and hard battle with many medical issues that conspired to rob her of her independence. She passed away at Credit Valley Hospital with her loving husband at her side. Sandra was born February 1, 1946, in Toronto, Ontario, the youngest and last surviving child of Battista and Josephine Rosetto. Sandra was predeceased by her brother Ronald and sister Rose both of whom she mourned and missed dearly upon their passing. She is survived by Paolo, her devoted husband of 49 years. She was the beloved mother of Adam (Aimee), Richard and Michael (Jean) of PEI, and the proud grandmother of Linnea, Emerson, Amedeo, Stella, Luca, Adelio, and Matteo, all of whom she loved and treasured in her heart. Her only regret is not being able to spend more time with them in her later years. Sandra lived a full and rewarding life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and later on as the Executive Assistant to the President of a large multinational oil services company. She loved to cook and enjoyed having her sons and their families over for family dinners. While her sons were growing up, one of her favorite activities was watching them play soccer. It was at the soccer field where Sandra became friends with fellow parents that became lifelong friends, who supported her to the end. Sandra was never bitter about the twists and turns life threw in her path. She was a generous, kind-hearted and caring woman who looked for the good in others, no matter the situation. She will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or the Kidney Foundation. www.glenoaks.ca