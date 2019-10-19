Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDRA (SANDI) RIVIERE. View Sign Obituary





RIVIERE, SANDRA (SANDI) Sandra (Sandi) Riviere, 74, of Oakville, passed away peacefully, on October 9, 2019, with her family at her side. Born March 30, 1945 in Ottawa, she was predeceased by her parents Otto and Esther Meseck, and her older sister, Gail. As a child of a naval family, she spent much of her youth moving around Canada and upon graduating high school, she joined the Royal Bank of Canada to gain stability. After meeting Robert (Bob) Riviere, at the Vancouver, Denman and Nelson branch in British Columbia, the two were married in a snowstorm on January 10, 1969, and remained happily married for 50 years until her passing. With much more moving in their early years together, this time around the world, Sandi and family finally relocated to Oakville, Ontario in 1987, where she spent many sunny days boating on Lake Ontario aboard ULURU, working at Simpsons/SEARS at Oakville Place, snowbirding in Florida with family and friends, and supporting her children in all their various activities. Sandi is survived by her husband, her daughters, Michelle (Sean Lett) and Lori (Andy Doersam), and her three beautiful granddaughters Erin (13), Maddy (7) and Sophie (7). Much thanks and appreciation must go to the staff and volunteers at Ian Anderson House, Dr. Serbey, and Dr. Bordeleau and the staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre who supported Sandi, and her family, throughout her lengthy and brave battle with breast cancer. A celebration of Sandi's life will be held at the Oakville Power Boat Club, 150 Water Street, Oakville, on October 24th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A private interment service will take place at Glen Oaks cemetery in Oakville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider making a donation to the Ian Anderson House Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

