Sandra STEKEL

STEKEL, Sandra Passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Ajax. Loving mom of Vanessa (Rob) and Natasha (Dave). Proud Granny to Alyssa and Renee. Sandra will be forever loved and fondly remembered by all her extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road (Pickering Village), Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernadette's Church (21 Bayly St. E., Ajax, ON L1S 1P2), on Wednesday, September 23rd at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. Donations made to the Covenant House Toronto would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca