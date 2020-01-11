Home

STRANGWAYS, SANDRA Peacefully with family by her side in the early hours of Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital at the age of 64. Predeceased by her husband Kevin. Survived by her partner Eugene. Dearly missed by her brother Greig (Judy). Beloved mother of Shane (Carrie). Caring step-mother of Amber and Jared. Proud grandmother of Alex, Brayden, Angeli, Hailey, Emma, Zakk and Abby. As per Sandra's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
