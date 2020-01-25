|
YPELAAR, SANDRA (nee MEADS) April 13, 1939 - January 17, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 17, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Luke for 59 years. Loving mother to Mark (Alison) and Lisa (Leslie). Cherished Nana to Serena, Olivia, Nicholas, Dean, and Danielle. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Hannah Meads, and her sister Carol (Baden McConnell). Fondly remembered by family and friends in Canada, England, The Netherlands, and the U.S. for her strong faith, unfailingly positive spirit, and caring nature. Proud co-founder of Luke's Mower & Machine Ltd., celebrating over 50 years in business. Visitation at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre - Mississauga, 1535 South Gateway Rd., 905-602-1580, on Friday, January 31, 2020 between 4 and 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 475 Rathburn Rd., Etobicoke. If you wish, donations may be made in Sandra's name to a charity of your choice. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020