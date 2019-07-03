McNEIL, Sandy (John Alexander) November 13, 1940 - July 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandy McNeil (John Alexander) at the Sheridan Villa Nursing Home on Monday, July 1, 2019, his loving wife Susan at his side. Predeceased by his parents Archie and Marian McNeil. Sandy is survived by his wife Susan, his son John Alan Forbes (Violet) and his four grandchildren Rilen, Anastasia, Gabriella and Kamila. Sandy began his career teaching high school in Hamilton but proceeded on to York University where he was the Director of Admissions, Recruitment and Transcripts for 21 years. Many a student benefited from his wise counsel. He finished his career teaching senior English at Mayfield Secondary School in Caledon. Sandy had a large heart, generous soul and a zest for life. He was an avid canoeist, loving the outdoors, especially the challenge of white water on Ontario's northern rivers. His other interests were Formula One Racing, jazz music and political discourse. He loved to ski, especially the white powder in Alberta's helicopter skiing area. Over the years, Sandy faced many challenges with his health, but was courageous, kept his humour and was determined, for his family, to live on. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Messages of Condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019