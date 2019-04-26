ASTRI, Sarah At 97 years of age, went to be with her late husband of 79 years, Al, new residence, with God in heaven. Loving mother of Brenda Astri Haywood (late Thomas), loved grandmother of Sharon Haywood (Facundo Valle) and Vincent Haywood. Dear sister of Antoinetta Di Ruscio. Sarah will be remembered fondly for all the outfits she made, including hats and many Italian dinners. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. at Burnhamthorpe, on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Prayers 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 3914 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019