SARAH COATS (1942 - 2019)
Obituary

COATS, SARAH December 11, 1942 - December 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Sarah Coats. Beloved wife to the late Samuel Coats. Sarah will be missed by her son Gordon his wife Laura and Douglas and his wife Elena as well as her cherished grandchildren Joseph and Joshua. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1 - 2 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019
