WILLIAMS, SARAH ELIZABETH "SALLY" (BA, University of Toronto) Peacefully, surrounded by her family, Sally passed away at Bethell House Hospice, Inglewood, Ontario, on February 26, 2019. She was in her 97th year; born in Toronto on July 28, 1922, to Casey and Marianetta (Etta) (McLean) Watt. Growing up during the Depression, she learned from them how small acts of kindness could impact others' lives. It was a lesson she practiced for the rest of her life. Beloved wife and best friend of Bill (Howard Aubrey Williams). Devoted mother of David (Dianne nee Correia) and Wendy Peyer (Danny). Much-loved Nana of Robyn, Lindsey and Kirby Peyer and Donovan McLeod-Williams and cherished Aunt to her nephew Duncan Kerr, of England. Sally studied at John Ross Robinson Elementary School, Bishop Strachan School and graduated from the University of Toronto, University College, in 1944. Sally was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women and University Women's Club of Toronto. During her youth, she skated at the Toronto Skating Club and was a long-standing member of the Granite Club. During WWII, she served for 2 years with the "WRENS" (Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service (WRCNS) in HMCS Cornwallis, Nova Scotia where she was the Base Captain's driver. Following WWII, Sally worked in the hematology department at the Toronto General Hospital and then at St. George's Hospital, High Park Corner, London, England. Sally met Bill in England, married and settled there for a few years before returning to Canada to raise their family. Sally volunteered with the West End Creche, Humewood House, McMillan Bloorview Children's Hospital, St. George's College Ladies Guide and was a founding member of the board for Casey House, Canada's first and only stand-alone hospital for people with HIV/AIDS. As a member of St. Paul's Anglican Church for over 60 years, Sally was a devoted member of the Anglican Church Women, Chancel Guild team and the Winchester Group (formerly Hunter Group). Friends may call at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, on Thursday, February 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service in ST. PAUL'S ANGLICAN CHURCH, 227 Bloor St. E. (west of Jarvis St.), on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. Reception to follow the service. Cremation. In lieu of flowers and if desired, the family would appreciate donations to St. Paul's Anglican Church Heritage Fund, 227 Bloor St. E., Toronto, ON M4W 1C8, Bethell Hospice Foundation, PO Box 75, Inglewood, ON L7C 3L6 (

