1/
SARAH FAYE McLEOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McLEOD, SARAH FAYE (nee SWITZER) The McLeod family sadly announces the passing of Sarah Faye on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Mrs. McLeod is survived by her brothers Bill and Jack Switzer (Margaret) and by her nine children Judy, Michael (Ramona), Bruce (Lorraine), Brian (Alma), Robby, Cathy, Sharon (Dave), Allen (Louise), and Mary. Grandma Faye will also be missed by her fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Ramona and Michael who welcomed Mom into their home and cared for her during the last year and a half of her life. We also appreciate the care provided by all of the PSWs from CBI. A private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences www.peacefultransition.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved