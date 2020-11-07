McLEOD, SARAH FAYE (nee SWITZER) The McLeod family sadly announces the passing of Sarah Faye on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Mrs. McLeod is survived by her brothers Bill and Jack Switzer (Margaret) and by her nine children Judy, Michael (Ramona), Bruce (Lorraine), Brian (Alma), Robby, Cathy, Sharon (Dave), Allen (Louise), and Mary. Grandma Faye will also be missed by her fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Ramona and Michael who welcomed Mom into their home and cared for her during the last year and a half of her life. We also appreciate the care provided by all of the PSWs from CBI. A private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences www.peacefultransition.ca