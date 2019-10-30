Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH FITZSIMMONS. View Sign Service Information Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1535 South Gateway Road Mississauga , ON L4W 5J1 (905)-602-1580 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sts. Martha and Mary Church Burnhamthorpe Rd. Mississauga , ON Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sarah Fitzsimmons on October 27, 2019. She died peacefully at home with her family, after a short battle with cancer. Sarah is predeceased by parents Patrick and Kathleen McIntyre, siblings Helen and James, and her husband Thomas and son Michael. She is lovingly remembered by sister Rosemary Tominey, daughter Patricia and son-in-law Boris, granddaughter Michaela, grandson Misha and wife Leah, and her cherished great-granddaughter Quinn. Sarah will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews Steven, Lorraine and Denis, Paul and Karin, and Carson and Pace.

Sarah was born in Glasgow, Nov. 1, 1938, where she met and married the love of her life on June 22, 1957. In April, 1964, together with their two small children they left to take advantage of better opportunities in Toronto. From the moment they stepped on Canadian soil, "Sadie" sand Tommy embraced their new homeland, becoming proud members of the Leaf Nation, and later attended many away games as they followed the Blue Jays. Sarah enjoyed many years working at the Keaton Centre with DPCDSB, where she made wonderful friends. But they were never happier than when they became snowbirds, enjoying many winters at their condo at The New Atlantis Club in Largo, Florida. Sarah spent much of her time sitting at the pool, reading or knitting, or taking a dip and chatting with her many friends.

The family is grateful for all the help and support received from the many wonderful PSWs and nurses from LIHN and Care Partners, and the wonderful staff in the oncology unit at Mississauga Trillium, who helped make Sarah feel comfortable and loved during her illness.

Visitation will be held at the Simple Alternative, 1535 South Gateway R, Mississauga on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 4-8, and the funeral mass will be on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019, at 11:00, at Sts. Martha and Mary Church, Burnhamthorpe Rd., Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the . Published in the Toronto Star from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019

