DICKIE, SARAH FRASER MORRISON October 23, 1940 – September 19, 2019 The family wishes to announce the passing of Sarah (Sadie) on September 19, 2019, with her son Colin, by her side at St. Margaret of Scotland Hospice, in Clydebank. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Millar, and survived and lovingly remembered by her sisters, Jessie Forbes and Marjory Wilson, both of Canada. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews who all adored their Auntie Sadie. A Celebration of Life will take place at Craigton Crematorium, Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2019