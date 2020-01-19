|
GRIER, SARAH Age 91, passed away peacefully at her home at Bethany Lodge, while in the loving presence of her family, on January 15, 2020. Born in Scotland, on February 12, 1928 to Jane and John Cafferty. Sarah devoted her life caring for others as a midwife and nurse and raising her wonderful family, whom she was so proud of. She will be remembered lovingly by her children, John (Barbara), Mary, Michael (Jo-Anne) and Jamie (Wendy). As well as her grandchildren, Bryan, Lisa, Rachel, Rebecca, Caitlyn, Jessica, Leeanna, Sydney and Wesley. And great-grandchildren, Owen and Olivia. Sarah's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the team at Bethany Lodge for their devoted care and friendship. Visitations to be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Unionville L3R 5G1, on Sunday, January 19th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Service will take place on Monday, January 20th, at 1 p.m. with reception to directly follow. As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association or to the Unionville Gospel Hall. "Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you" - 1 Peter, 5:7
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 19, 2020