SARAH JANE REILLY Obituary
REILLY, SARAH JANE (nee McBRIDE) Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Loving mother to Mary, Philip, Margaret, Anne-Marie, Sarah (David) and Thomas (Alexie). Cherished grandmother to Michael, Caitlin, Ethan, Taylor, Sam, Rhylie and Avery. She will be greatly missed by many family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main St. S., Brampton, on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 66A Main St. S., Brampton. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
