SARAH PHILOMENA "SALLY" HENDERSON

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH PHILOMENA "SALLY" HENDERSON.

HENDERSON, SARAH PHILOMENA "SALLY" Passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Bryan, loving mother of Mark (Denise) and Nigel (Donna). Cherished Nanny of Maya and Harry. Dearest 'Aunt Sal' of many nieces and nephews in Ireland and the UK. Following Sally's request, a private service will be held.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.