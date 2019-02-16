HENDERSON, SARAH PHILOMENA "SALLY" Passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Bryan, loving mother of Mark (Denise) and Nigel (Donna). Cherished Nanny of Maya and Harry. Dearest 'Aunt Sal' of many nieces and nephews in Ireland and the UK. Following Sally's request, a private service will be held.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019