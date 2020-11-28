PANNOZZO, (SALLY) SARAH ROWAN MCCABE (nee MCGOURLICK) Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) (1977). Loved by partner Robert Christie. Dear mother of Gary (Debbie), Lisa Raymond (Alan), Sara Pannozzo, Gord (Patty 2017) and Alison Scheel (Cameron). Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Matthew, Ashley, Victoria, Kathryn, Megan, Lindsay and John. Sarah will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Due to the pandemic, out of concern for Sally's extended family and other loved ones an immediate family only. Memorial Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. We invite you to join us via Webcast of Service (available at 11:00 a.m.). Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Face coverings must be worn during all events during this service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com