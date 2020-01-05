Home

More Obituaries for SARATH BHAGGIYADATTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARATH SRI BHAGGIYADATTA

SARATH SRI BHAGGIYADATTA Obituary
BHAGGIYADATTA, SARATH SRI March 23, 1948 - January 3, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Sarath on January 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Tania, his children Tanisha (Ilian) and Natasha (Philippe) and his grandchildren Asanka, Makeda, Amaru and Gayan. He will also be missed by his siblings Sunita (Ralph), Chitra, Nira (Ainsley) and Krisantha (May). He was predeceased by his parents Constance and Oswald De Silva and his sister Sevanji. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 5, 2020
