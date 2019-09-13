BALACHANDRA, Saravanamuthu 78 years Called to the Lord Jesus on September 6, 2019 after a brief illness. A Service of Celebration of life was held on September 10, 2019. The interment will be on September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Block B. Balachandra was the son of Mr. and Mrs. K.V. Saravanamuttoo (Commercial Press & Stores, Jaffna). He was the beloved husband of Jothy (nee Durayappah), loving father of Wilson Gajen (Agnes), doting grandfather of Sonja and Katie. Loving brother of Atputhanantha (Nirmala), Atputhaleela (late Gunaratnam), Yoganathan (Nagu), late Balasooriya (Moonyean) and Yogasingha. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and especially all those who he has helped over the years.

