LAMANTIA, SARI-LEE VIRGINIA Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in her 58th year. Sari-Lee was the beloved daughter of Joe Lamantia and predeceased by her mother Doreen Mae Lamantia. Loving sister of Chuck (Jennifer) Lamantia and loved by many extended family members and caring friends. Sari-Lee studied nursing at Ross Memorial Hospital and Centennial College and practiced nursing for many years including 20 years at Wellesley Hospital in Toronto. Family and friends are invited to call at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, on Saturday, April 13th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. The family wishes to thank the Ross Memorial Hospital for their care. If desired, memorial donations to the MS Society of Canada may be made through the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019