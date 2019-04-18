EDSID, Sarika (Petronela) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sarika on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga Hospital surrounded by her family, after a tough battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Alois (1994). Loving mother of Andrew and John and his wife Pauline. Cherished grandmother of Amanda and Michael. Survived by her sisters Terezija, Anica and Draga. Also missed by her family, extended Slovenian Farm "family" and all her friends. The family will receive friends at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 739 Browns Ln., Toronto. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2019