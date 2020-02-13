|
|
FOX, SAUL On Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine. Loving father of Brandon, and the late Lloyd. Lovingly remembered by Shelley and Stewart, Marna and Ken, and Jeffrey and Jennifer. Dear brother-in-law of Stephen and Denise. Devoted grandfather of Jason, Corey, Tali, Sari, Rebecca, Zecharya, Shemaya, Eliana, and Tikva, great-grandfather of Noah. A graveside service will be held at the Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery, Vaughan, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Canada, 416-363-3373,
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2020