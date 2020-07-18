1/
Schmarya Reuven (Reeve) ISRAELSON
ISRAELSON, Schmarya Reuven (Reeve) October 14, 1927 - July 12, 2020 Passed away peacefully in his sleep, after an evening meal during which he gently held the hand of his wife of 68 years, Barbara (born 1932). Son of Menachem-Mendel (Manny) and Dora Israelson; predeceased by brother Birrel David Israelson (1922-1948); survived by sister Fai Harris (born 1932) (Stan Harris); children David Birrel (born 1954) (Susan Elliott) and Lawrence Seth (born 1957) (Roslyn Jacobson); grandchildren Dara, Mathew (Rebecca Reingold) and Brandon, Jacob, Tessa and Jemma; great-grandchildren Ivy and Poppy. Interment service was held July 13th at Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Maple, Ontario. Shiva private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ve'ahavta or UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
