SHUSTER, SCHOEL It is with great sadness that the family of Schoel Shuster announces his passing, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the age of 76 years, following a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Montreal, Schoel studied at McGill (BSc), Syracuse in New York State (MA of Religion), and Wilfrid Laurier (MSW). He loved history and poetry and self-published a book of his own poems as a young adult. He was a practicing Social Worker for almost 50 years with a passion for improving the ability of workers in healthcare to support and understand their patients with mental health challenges. He was a practicing Zen Buddhist since his mid-twenties and a beloved and active member at the Rochester, Vermont, and Toronto Zen Centres over the years. Schoel will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Lynda Perry, daughters Tara (Phil) and Sonya, granddaughter Penny, brother Sol (Shayna) Shuster, and brother-in-law Bill (Lili) Perry. Schoel will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. As Schoel was an advocate for many causes, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store