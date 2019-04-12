Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SCOTT LESLIE ROGERS SUTHERLAND. View Sign

SUTHERLAND, SCOTT LESLIE ROGERS Passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was 51 years old. Scott was born in Toronto, Ontario on March 25, 1968. There are so many ways to describe Scott, but his legacy is most definitely his capacity, willingness and desire to care for others. The sheer number of people who cared for and loved him is a true measure of his success. He was an avid entrepreneur and investor who assisted countless companies in achieving financial growth and success. As important as his professional life was, Scott took even more pride and pleasure in his charitable work. Simply put, Scott loved helping other people. He was the Executive Director of the Believe to Achieve Organization, where he took delight in fundraising, helping and mentoring at-risk-youth in Toronto. Another cause close to Scott's heart was the Toronto Santa Claus Parade. He marched in the parade for 10 years, including several times very proudly as a celebrity clown. He eventually sat on the parade's board. Scott was also a member of the Byzantine Order of the Holy Sepulchre, an organization which supports several local charities. Being involved in helping other people is something which Scott had been doing since his student days. At the University of Western Ontario, he was a member of the student government and was instrumental in developing policy to ensure students with unique academic needs were suitably accommodated. He was very active in his Sigma Pi Fraternity and was president of the Interfraternity Council. He was also active in the Western Alumni Association after graduating in 1992 with a degree in Business and Urban Development. After 4 years at Western, he moved to Asia where he worked in currency trading and investment banking. Upon returning home, Scott consulted for a number of companies, and founded and ran the Sutherland Group of Companies. He is survived by his wife (Suzanne), his mother (Janet Gray), his aunt (Joan Rogers), his uncle (Jimmy Rogers) and his cousins John deNottbeck, Vicky Leprich and Valerie Smith. A Celebration of Life Ceremony for Scott is being held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre at 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto at 1 p.m. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony. Please join us in celebrating a truly remarkable man.

375 Mount Pleasant Road

Toronto , ON M4T 2V8

