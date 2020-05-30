McDONNELL, SEAN AUSTIN September 21, 1984 - May 16, 2020 Died instantly in a devastating car accident, the victim of a collision with an impaired driver, in the late afternoon on Saturday of the long weekend. Sean was very passionate about his family and friends, always very social and outgoing with a brilliant smile and the ability to talk to and engage anyone from 2 months to 90 years of age. He was well liked and tended to leave a positive impression even after a short conversation. He enjoyed his job and co-workers at Seneca, spanning over 17 years and 3 campuses. Sean began in the Registrar's Office part-time as a student and then working his way up to Business Analyst in the IT Department. He was 35 with a bright future and dreams of marriage, travelling and to adopt children. Sean will lovingly be remembered by his treasured partner Tristian Howell and his family (Cindie, Thomas, Benjamin, Denam and Stormi), his Mother Kim (partner Mike Laurin), his Brother Patrick and his family (Kayla, Aria, Paisley), his Father John and his family (Brenda, Vanessa, Christina and Shannon). He leaves behind his Uncle John (Bev, Mark and Evan), Uncle Tom (Mala), Auntie Catherine (Jeff, William and Edward), loving Grandmother Kathleen and predeceased relatives Marie, Austin, Geraldine and Donald. Sean's extended family and many, many friends were truly adored by him, especially his cherished and long-time friend Ashley with honourable mention to the wonderful folks at Southlake Hospital and King City Secondary School for their support. He had spent the day with close friends, riding his Kawasaki motorcycle - his new passion. They had a beautiful sunny day biking up to Bracebridge when upon returning, minutes from home, he was tragically taken. His last words - "I had the most amazing day and can't wait to do it again! Thank you Bre… see you tomorrow." Sean was a believer in World Vision, donating monthly and always talked highly of the people at Sunnybrook Hospital, where he visited several times a year. In his honour and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Seneca College or the Sunnybrook Foundation. In true Irish fashion, a celebration of life for Sean will be announced in the future.