|
|
MAGUIRE, SEÁN FRANCIS July 28, 1925 – February 24, 2020 Seán passed peacefully, in the early morning hours on Monday, February 24, 2020, in his 94th year. He is now reunited with his wife, Myrtle, the love of his life and granddaughter Shelby. He leaves behind his devoted children Kathleen (John), Sheila (Al), John (Carol) and Brian (Sindy) and grandchildren Siobhán, John (Jamie), Michael (Vittoria), Cassandra and Kelsey. Proud great-grandfather of Evelyn, Jack and Layla. He will be greatly missed by his brother Cathal (Tilly) and many nieces and nephews. Seán was born in Dromore, N. Ireland and his heart never left his Irish roots. He came to Toronto in 1948 and worked at Coca Cola for 42 years, building a good life for his family. He loved horseracing and Woodbine Racetrack will not seem the same without his weekly Sunday visits. He never missed a Queen's Plate in 72 years. A very special thank you to Victor Garcia for his many years of dedicated care of Seán. He thought the world of you. Visitation will take place at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 222 Ridley Blvd., on Friday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2020