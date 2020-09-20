1/
SEAN MANNING
MANNING, SEAN Brokenheartedly, we announce the sudden passing of Sean Manning, on September 18, 2020, after a short illness, at the age of 28, at Humber River Hospital in North York. Beloved son of Jane (Jack) Sabath and devoted brother to Erin. Predeceased by his father Mark Manning. Sean will be fondly remembered by his stepsiblings John, Krisy, Nikki and Michael as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Sean will always be remembered for his infectious smile and laugh, devotion to his family and his love of the outdoors. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be contacted once arrangements have been made, or would like to offer condolences, please email us at manning.memoriam@gmail.com Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Sean's memory to the charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
