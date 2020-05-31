Sean Mark JOHNS
JOHNS, Sean Mark It is with great sadness that the family of Sean Mark Johns announces his passing on May 22, 2020 at 44 years of age. Sean will forever be remembered by his wife, Jessica Dodds, his children Brooklyn and Savannah Dodds-Johns, his parents Sheila Johns and Lyn Johns and by his brother Chris Johns. He will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. In lieu of flowers, if desired, you may contribute to a memorial fund that has been set up for Sean's daughters www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-sean-johns Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
