MCEVOY, SEAN MICHAEL It is with great sadness that the family of Sean Michael McEvoy announces his sudden and unexpected passing on February 2, 2020, at the age of 28. Sean, born May 8, 1991, was the much loved son of Janet Catto and Steven McEvoy and dear brother of Diane McEvoy. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandmother, Jacqueline Catto, and the numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who treasured his incredible spirit. Sean was passionate about adventure and the outdoors. He graduated as an Ontario Scholar from Aurora High School, was a member of the 2009 OFSAA championship snowboarding team and earned his diploma for Cabinetmaking from Georgian College. He continued to pursue his passion for boarding through the summers at the cottage and winters in the mountains for many years. Sean made lifelong friends in his travels to Whistler and Fiji, living life to the fullest wherever he landed. Rest well, Sean. Be free. A visitation for Sean will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 12 noon, Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association, the OSPCA or a charity of your choosing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the McEvoy family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020