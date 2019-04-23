Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Michael THORNE. View Sign Service Information Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1535 South Gateway Road Mississauga , ON L4W 5J1 (905)-602-1580 Obituary

THORNE, Sean Michael Passed peacefully away on April 19, 2019, in the presence of his loving family. Sean Michael Thorne was in his 59th year, born April 6, 1960. Predeceased by his parents John Fredrick and Therese (nee Leonard) Thorne; sister Mary; brothers Bobby and Eddie; Uncle Gus; Uncle Bim (Thomas) and Aunt Jean. Leaving to mourn his son, Sean Michael; brothers and sisters: Sharon (Ken), Freddie (Brenda), Ricky (Gail), Rose Anne (Bob), Lenny, Viki (Tony), Michelle, Greg and Ronnie; a very dear and special Uncle Leo; nieces and nephews: Jennifer, Miki, Michelle, TJ, Jason, Bobby, Nicole, Daniel, Kristen, (Little) Sean, Christopher, Meghan, Freddie, Charles, Madalyn and Katherine; great-nieces, nephews and cousins in the entire Leonard family; along with a large circle of extended family and friends. Those who knew our brother could attest to his love for motorcycling along with his passion for gardening and sharing the fruits of his labour with his neighbors. Starting with his performances in the St. Pats Dancers, Sean became an avid lover of Irish and rock music. He loved the companionship of others and "in giving" which he found in being a member of the Knights of Columbus. Being a patriotic Newfoundlander "the Pink the White and the Green" was always present. Sean will be always missed and forever remembered in our hearts for his friendly, warm manner and the love of his buddy "Chester the parrot." Many thanks to the entire staff of the Trillium Health Centre and their affiliates who aided our brother through his journey. Visitation at The Simple Alternative Funeral Home, 1535 South Gateway Rd., Wednesday April 22nd from 2-4 and 6–8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Francis of Assisi, 2473 Thorn Lodge Dr., to be arranged. Private family burial at a later date. Flowers gratefully accepted or donations in his memory may be made to the .

THORNE, Sean Michael Passed peacefully away on April 19, 2019, in the presence of his loving family. Sean Michael Thorne was in his 59th year, born April 6, 1960. Predeceased by his parents John Fredrick and Therese (nee Leonard) Thorne; sister Mary; brothers Bobby and Eddie; Uncle Gus; Uncle Bim (Thomas) and Aunt Jean. Leaving to mourn his son, Sean Michael; brothers and sisters: Sharon (Ken), Freddie (Brenda), Ricky (Gail), Rose Anne (Bob), Lenny, Viki (Tony), Michelle, Greg and Ronnie; a very dear and special Uncle Leo; nieces and nephews: Jennifer, Miki, Michelle, TJ, Jason, Bobby, Nicole, Daniel, Kristen, (Little) Sean, Christopher, Meghan, Freddie, Charles, Madalyn and Katherine; great-nieces, nephews and cousins in the entire Leonard family; along with a large circle of extended family and friends. Those who knew our brother could attest to his love for motorcycling along with his passion for gardening and sharing the fruits of his labour with his neighbors. Starting with his performances in the St. Pats Dancers, Sean became an avid lover of Irish and rock music. He loved the companionship of others and "in giving" which he found in being a member of the Knights of Columbus. Being a patriotic Newfoundlander "the Pink the White and the Green" was always present. Sean will be always missed and forever remembered in our hearts for his friendly, warm manner and the love of his buddy "Chester the parrot." Many thanks to the entire staff of the Trillium Health Centre and their affiliates who aided our brother through his journey. Visitation at The Simple Alternative Funeral Home, 1535 South Gateway Rd., Wednesday April 22nd from 2-4 and 6–8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Francis of Assisi, 2473 Thorn Lodge Dr., to be arranged. Private family burial at a later date. Flowers gratefully accepted or donations in his memory may be made to the . Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.