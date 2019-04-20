ALLEN, SEAN TAYLOR Peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at age 58. Beloved husband of 30 years to Susan Ripa. Loving father of Kristen (Ryan) and Ashley (Mitch). Dear son of Douglas (Ruth) and the late Frances. Brother to Kelli. Loving uncle to Jessica (Steve), Cassidy (Ryan), Jason, Jane, Michael, Amy. Brother-in-law to Sherry, Janice (Larry) and John (Heather). Son-in-law to Louis (Anne) and Laura (Michael). Sean will be lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. If desired, a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SEAN TAYLOR ALLEN.
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019