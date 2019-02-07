MANEA, SEBASTIAN On Saturday, February 2, 2019, Sebastian passed away peacefully in Toronto at the age of 98. He was a lifelong stamp collector and artist. He is survived by his wife Berit Nordenson, as well as 6 children, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Visitation at 11 a.m., services at 1 p.m on Saturday, February 9th at Glendale Funeral Home, Albion Rd. and Hwy. 27.
Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery
1810 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON M9W 5T1
416-679-1803
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2019