DeNOBILE, SEBASTIANO "BUSTY" We sadly announce the passing of Sebastiano "Busty" DeNobile on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 82. After a very difficult and lonely journey in 1953, Sebastiano arrived in Canada at the age of 16 with a few dollars and a desire for a better life. So he went to work…always went to work…and created an incredibly successful life in both his business and personal relationships. All who were privileged to know Sebastian and benefit from his leadership and charisma, will always miss his laugh and genuine desire to make their lives better. Those closest to him are absolutely heartbroken and will profoundly miss him every day. His love, humour, personal energy, generosity and unique perspective on the world are simply irreplaceable. Beloved son of Alfredo and Concetta. Devoted and loving husband of 58 years to Norma (Look). Sebastian was a proud father to Randy (deceased), Margie (Mike) and Robin. Deeply loved and adored Nonno by his grandchildren Sebastian, Christian (Tracey) and Brody. Beloved brother to the late Grace, Lena (Nicola), Roberto (Vera) and Olga (the late Gaspare). Sebastian will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews and many cherished friends. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (4671 Highway 7, Woodbridge, just west of Pine Valley Drive, 905-851-9100), on Sunday, April 14th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place in the Ward Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, April 15th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please visit our book of memories at

