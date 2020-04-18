GENOVA, SEBASTIANO God called Sebastiano tragically on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 89 due to complications of COVID-19. Born on July 18, 1930 in Delia, Sicily, Italy. Sebastiano came to Canada September 1959 with his wife and two small children. He worked at multiple jobs to provide for his family. His passion was owning his own asphalt paving company. He worked full time during the day and as a door-to-door salesman during the evening and weekends. He will be reunited in Heaven with his loving wife, Carmela, and all family members who have passed. Cherished by his dear children, Giuseppe (Katherine), Josie "Pina" (Daniel Alksnis), Carmelo (Lorraine Schultz), Salvatore (Carla Mariuz). Proud grandfather to Evelisa, Alessia (Luca Pascale), Daniel, Natasha, Anastasia, Carmelo (Melanie Schwabe), Christopher, Caressa, Angela and Julia. Adoring great-grandfather to Leonardo Giuseppe. Sebastiano will always be remembered by his siblings Calogera, Natale, Giuseppe and brother-in-law Calogero. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and many friends. For the safety of the family, many friends and staff, there will not be any private family visitation at the funeral home. We encourage all friends and family to leave a message on the memory wall online. Condolences can be expressed online at www.vesciofuneralhome.com A Celebration of Life will be held once the situation abates to allow such gatherings. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the New Vaughan Hospital Foundation (Mackenzie Vaughan): https://mhf.akaraisin.com/ui/Ultimate/donations/start Dad, we love you and will miss you forever.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.