SELWYN JASON COBDEN
COBDEN, SELWYN JASON Beloved husband of Helen (Paterson) of Thornhill, passed away at Hill House Hospice, Richmond Hill, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at age 76. He was born in Leeds, England, on February 8, 1944, to the late Jessie (Wineberg) and Isaiah Cobden. Selwyn was a longtime employee of the Provincial Program Office Ministry of Transportation. Survived by son Sean Jason (Julie) Cobden, daughter Shelly Marple, grandchildren Nathanuel and Ileana Cobden and sister Maralyn Lewis of Leeds, England. Following Selwyn's wishes, cremation has taken place with interment in Langside Cemetery. Due to present restrictions, a memorial and celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hill House Hospice or the Canadian Cancer Society are greatly appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to the MacKenzie & McCreath Funeral Home, Lucknow. Memorial and condolences online at mackenzieandmccreath.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 20, 2020.
