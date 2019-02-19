Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SELWYN JOSEPH "SELLO" GOMES. View Sign

GOMES, SELWYN "SELLO" JOSEPH BA Hon Economics U of T, Teacher at Laurier, L'Amoreaux and Stephen Leacock, Retired Assistant Dept. Head of Business for TDSB, Pioneer for school store at L'Amoreaux High School, North York Lions Club and Director of the Ontario Steelband Association Passed away peacefully at Parkview Nursing Home, Stouffville, Ontario, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Sello was the beloved husband of Joan (nee Martinez) of 60 years. Loving father to Curtis (Anna), the late Charmaine (Robert Tam), Camille (Doug Lacey) and Christine (Rod McKay). Dearly loved Papa of 9 grandchildren. Brother to Greta, the late Stephen, the late David, Victor and Theresa. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville (905-642-2855), on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. A private cremation will follow. The family have asked, in lieu of flowers, that donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or Parkview Nursing Home.

