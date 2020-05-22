GRAY, SENGA McGREGOR (nee HALL) June 6, 1939 – April 30, 2020 Senga took her last breath on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Toronto, with her daughter by her side. Originally from Ayr, Scotland, Senga was diagnosed with Ovarian cancer in October 2018. We hope she is now resting peacefully with her husband Barrie Gray. Senga was a loving wife, mother, gran, companion and a true friend to many. She will forever be missed by her son Nigel, daughter Fiona (Brandon), grandchildren, Ashley and Myles, partner, Michael Greenwood and former daughter-in-law Chantal. Condolences and sharing of memories can be sent to rememberingsenga@gmail.com Please consider a donation in memory to Ovarian Cancer Canada OR the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. http://www.tlcpc.org/ temmy-latner/donors https://ovariancanada.org/Get-Involved/Donate/In-Memoriam-In-Honour
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 22, 2020.