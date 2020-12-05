MOFFAT, Serena Elizabeth We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearest Serena on Thursday, November 26, 2020 peacefully at the Brampton Civic Hospital. Serena was born November 9, 1969 at the Toronto East General Hospital. She was the cherished and beloved daughter of James Moffat (Gloria) and Susan Stewart. Serena was born with cerebral palsy and the start of her life and her early childhood years was challenging. Despite her developmental disabilities and difficulties Serena never complained and remained strong and happy throughout her life. Serena's whole world and being was one of love and goodness. Serena was truly "special". While growing up in Toronto Serena enjoyed going to W.J. McCordick a special needs school where she had some of her most happy times and memorable moments. Serena loved going to summer camp where she had fun enjoyed the water and playing on the beach. Serena's favorite times were when she was with family and friends. She especially loved Christmas and birthdays. She loved being with people. Serena loved music, loved to sing, she enjoyed watching the movie Grease, live theatre or anything with music. Serena enjoyed attending church and singing gospel music. Serena was a foodie in all sense of the word and particularly fond of eating M&M's. Serena was a beautiful soul who brought joy and smiles to all and will be dearly missed and forever remembered by her loving sister Cherilee (Herman), her brothers Donald and Clinton (Kathy) her nephews Allen (Ursula), Dylan, Kyle, and niece Kailee. Serena will also be greatly missed by her aunts Joyce, Karen, Autumn, and Patricia her uncles Tom (Susie) and John, great aunts Margret, Mary and Doris. Will also be missed by her many special cousins, relatives and friends. Serena's home for the last 25 years was with the Brampton Caledon Community Living where she lived with her friends. Serena was blessed to have had such an incredible, passionate, and caring team that provided exceptional care and support. They became Serena's extended family. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to them. Serena was the epitome of a strong, tender, loving, caring person who personified a spirit of goodness and love in everyone who knew her. Although we will miss her terribly, her memory will be kept alive in the hearts of everyone she loved, and who loved her. Thank you to the wonderful Doctors and Nurses at the Brampton Civic Hospital during this difficult time. A very special thank you to Dr. Manji and the palliative care team who went above and beyond with their support and care for Serena. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place followed by a private cremation. A celebration of Serena's life will be held at a future date. Donations to Brampton Caledon Community Living in honour of Serena would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com
.