FEDRIGO, SERENA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Serena on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Fedrigo. Cherished mother of Agostino and his wife Cheryl. Devoted and caring Nonna to Denise Albrecht (Bill) and Mike Fedrigo (Ashley). Proudest Bis-Nonna to Benjamin, Charlotte, Mia and Samantha. Dearest sister of Elda Mio who lives in Italy. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m., on Monday, November 18, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, the Arthritis Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019